Forever Family: Meet Lamyia and Chris

The holiday season is a time to celebrate with those who matter most - our families! It is also a time that is especially difficult for children who are still waiting in foster care without a mom, dad, or a place to call home.

Just last weekend, when the snow was flying around North Carolina, I spent some time with Lamyia and her brother Chris. With a couple inches of fresh snow on the ground, we made snow angels, had a snowball fight and then we warmed up with some hot chocolate and sang Christmas carols. And they weren’t just any Christmas Carols, we sang along with Grammy Nominated Christian recording artist - Jamie Grace!

I couldn’t help thinking what a perfect, ‘Christmas card’ moment we shared that day and now it is my hope that someone will see this and open up their heart and home to either or both of these two children so they might have a few more Christmas’s like this before that fleeting period we call childhood is gone!

Please watch the video and thank you again to Jamie Grace for sharing her holiday cheer with Lamyia and her brother Chris. To learn more about adopting these two siblings together, please contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY or log onto foreverfamily.org

