FIRST ALERT: Expect rain showers for most of the day Wednesday

First Alert Day - Rain

Cool & Dry Thursday

Unsettled Christmas Weekend

A First Alert Day is in place for Wednesday due to rain.

The rain moved in overnight and so it may affect the morning commute for many of us and there could also be patchy fog in some spots to add to the problems. The good news is that daybreak temperatures are in the 50s for most neighborhoods outside of the mountains and so frozen precipitation won't be an issue.

Rain will fall much of the day and could even be heavy at times as a low pressure system swings by just to our south. Many neighborhoods will likely pick up one to two inches of rain by the time it's all said and done. As of now, flash flooding shouldn't be an issue because it has been so dry of late. However, if we get persistent rain over the same spots, problems could arise. We will keep an eye on that.

By late afternoon to early evening, the rain should begin to taper off and we should dry out for the night. Temperatures will hold in the mid 50s Wednesday, so it will be on the chilly side.

By Thursday, we will be partly cloudy but much drier and cool with afternoon readings in the low 50s.

We warm up heading into Christmas weekend as highs reach near 60 degrees Friday and then jump into the upper 60s Saturday. Most of Friday looks dry, but rain will most likely return Friday night and linger into Saturday.

At this point, the models still have not settled on a solution for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but the trend does appear to be drier and cooler. Highs on Christmas Eve will be in the mid 50s, but we'll fall further Christmas Day, only making it back to the mid to upper 40s with mostly sunny skies expected.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.