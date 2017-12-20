Man who confessed to killing roommate out of jail on bond

Investigators say a man who confessed to killing his roommate in August is out of jail on bond.

Ronald Vaughn’s bond was set to $50,000, which Lincoln County Sheriff David Carpenter says is unusually low for a crime of this nature. Now, victim Gary Somerset’s mother Kimberly Ingram, who says she saw her son die, wants to know how the man who confessed to killing her son can be roaming free.

“He said, ‘Oh my God Mama, I’ve been shot,’” she says, remembering her son’s last moments. “’He shot me. Please save me.”

Ingram says she tried to save her son’s life, after his roommate says he shot the 27-year-old in the chest. “’Mama I love you.’ Those were the last words he ever said to me,” she said.

PREVIOUS: Deputies: Man confesses to shooting, killing his roommate in Lincolnton

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says Vaughn was arrested when he told deputies that he was the one who shot his roommate. Vaughn was then charged with first-degree murder and possessing a weapon of mass destruction. “It was clearly evident that the offender charged is the one who actually did the crime,” Sheriff Carpenter says.

Now, less than four months later, Vaughn quickly posted his bond and is now free.

“It’s very frustrating to our investigators but that’s just what we have to deal with,” Carpenter says.

For Ingram, she says Vaughn’s release is causing her both fear and disbelief. “This judge values my son’s life at $50,000, is what he’s saying to me,” she says.

Ingram says she was not at the bond hearing because the letter from the district attorney's office went to an old address. Now, she wants to appeal the decision. “[Vaughn] gets to walk around, he gets to hug his mama, he gets to spend time with her for Christmas, and I don’t ever get that chance again," she said.

WBTV reached out to Judge Bridge’s office but have not heard back.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.