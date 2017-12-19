Robber steals purse of elderly woman in Gaston Co. Bojangles - | WBTV Charlotte

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A robber is wanted after attempting to rob a business in Gaston County Tuesday night.

Officials say the robber entered the Bojangles located on North New Hope Road and I-85 and attempted to rob the business. 

The robber instead grabbed the purse of an elderly woman eating inside of the Bojangles, according to officials. 

No further information has been released. 

