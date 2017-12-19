Murder suspect nabbed

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Breaking tonight, police arrest a man they say is responsible for the cold-blooded killing of a 7-eleven clerk. Reporter Alex Giles is on the story and will tell us how they caught up with the suspect at 11:00.

Our First Alert Day declared for tomorrow is looking like no joke. Our weather team expects rain most of the day, with possible 1-to-2 inches of water falling. It’s not near cold enough to snow, but those freezing temperatures won’t be far behind tomorrow’s storm.

The armed bandit who terrorized businesses all over Charlotte is in jail tonight, according to police. Lucas Hawkinson is charged with robbing seven restaurants during the past month.

The tax reform bill passed the US House 227-204, but when it was sent over to the Senate, Democrats found some provisions that were against Senate rules, so back it goes to the House for a second vote. That could happen tonight, or, early in the morning.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!