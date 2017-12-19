Police confirm suspect in 'cold-blooded' killing of Charlotte 7-Eleven clerk in custody

The suspect in a recent homicide investigation was spotted in south Charlotte Tuesday evening and taken into custody after a short pursuit, according to police.

Officials confirmed the person suspected of killing convenience store clerk Khaled Mohamad Elmerkabaoui was spotted in a vehicle near Carmel Road before 9 p.m. Officers pursued the vehicle, the sources said, until the suspect jumped and ran away on foot.

Just after 9 p.m., police had a perimeter set up in the area of nearby Quail Hollow Road and Quail Forest Drive. A short time later, sources said, the suspect was taken into custody.

Geoffrey Ford was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The fatal shooting happened on Saturday. Police say Elmerkabaoui was working alone when he was killed "in cold-blood" in what appears to be a robbery attempt.

"The suspect walked in – from all indications it was a robbery attempt. The clerk offered no resistance whatsoever to the suspect and the suspect did shoot and kill the clerk He then fled the store," said Captain Chris Dozier. "We’re extremely upset over the fact that a situation like is extremely rare. You have a clerk that offers no resistance, offers no resistance whatsoever and is a victim of a homicide."

Detectives say a customer who arrived at the store on Westinghouse Boulevard shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday found El-Merkabaoui's body.

"We do have surveillance of what occurred inside the store, so it’s very helpful to us," Capt Dozier said. "It’s a tool we’re using to follow up on leads and hopefully it can be instrumental in helping solve this murder."

Police say it's troubling that the suspect killed the victim when he wasn't threatened.

"That’s the perfect descriptor - this is cold-blooded," Capt Dozier said. "Usually robbers - their goal is to get money from the store for whatever reason. If the clerks comply, then that’s what happens. That’s what we see for the vast majority of the crime – for robberies."

At a press conference Thursday, police released a photo of the suspected shooter. A total of $10,000 is being offered as a reward for information leading to the person pictured.

A photo of the suspect vehicle was also released a short time later.

