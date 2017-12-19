Woman found dead in house fire in Rowan Co.

A woman was found dead in a house fire in Rowan County Tuesday evening, according to officials.

The fire occurred around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Concordia Church Road in China Grove. Officials say smoke was showing when they got to the scene.

The victim's name has not been released, but firefighters at the scene said she was an elderly female.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

