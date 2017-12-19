Worker dies after being injured in industrial accident in Monroe

A worker died from injuries suffered during a work-related incident in Monroe Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say they responded to an industrial accident at Charlotte Pipe & Foundry located in the 4200 block of Old Charlotte Highway in Monroe. The worker fell into a hole that was "being dug to pour footers for a new fall protection system" Charlotte Pipe officials said.

The worker, who Charlotte Pipe & Foundry identified as a contractor from Wiggins Construction, was seriously injured and transported to Carolinas Medical Center-Union where he was pronounced dead, reports stated.

Officials are continuing their investigation.

The victim's name has not been released.

No further information has been provided.

