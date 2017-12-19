Worker dies after being injured in industrial accident in Monroe - | WBTV Charlotte

Worker dies after being injured in industrial accident in Monroe

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A worker died from injuries suffered during a work-related incident in Monroe Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say they responded to an industrial accident at Charlotte Pipe & Foundry located in the 4200 block of Old Charlotte Highway in Monroe. The worker fell into a hole that was "being dug to pour footers for a new fall protection system" Charlotte Pipe officials said.  

The worker, who Charlotte Pipe & Foundry identified as a contractor from Wiggins Construction, was seriously injured and transported to Carolinas Medical Center-Union where he was pronounced dead, reports stated.

Officials are continuing their investigation.

The victim's name has not been released.

No further information has been provided. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • One person found dead in fire in Rowan Co.

    One person found dead in fire in Rowan Co.

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 7:36 PM EST2017-12-20 00:36:25 GMT
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)

    One person was found dead in a fire in Rowan County Tuesday evening. The fire occurred around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Concordia Church Road.  Officials say smoke was showing on arrival by order.  The identity of the victim has not been released. 

    More >>

    One person was found dead in a fire in Rowan County Tuesday evening. The fire occurred around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Concordia Church Road.  Officials say smoke was showing on arrival by order.  The identity of the victim has not been released. 

    More >>

  • South Carolinians consider executive orders meant to fight opioid abuse

    South Carolinians consider executive orders meant to fight opioid abuse

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 7:34 PM EST2017-12-20 00:34:43 GMT
    (Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)

    Monday, Governor Henry McMaster announced two executive orders meant to fight the opioid crisis in South Carolina. One order, creates an Opioid Emergency Task Force made up of public and private entities. The task force had its first meeting on Tuesday, and is expected to meet once a month for the first sixth months of its operation.

    More >>

    Monday, Governor Henry McMaster announced two executive orders meant to fight the opioid crisis in South Carolina. One order, creates an Opioid Emergency Task Force made up of public and private entities. 

    More >>

  • Accused serial robber arrested, charged with seven counts of robbery

    Accused serial robber arrested, charged with seven counts of robbery

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 7:32 PM EST2017-12-20 00:32:39 GMT
    Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police DepartmentCharlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

    Police have arrested a man accused of robbing several businesses in the Charlotte area. Lucas Hawkinson was arrested at his place of employment and charged with seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officials say additional charges may be forthcoming. Hawkinson is accused of going on a robbing spree. One of the robberies happened Nov. 15 at the China Fun restaurant in the 9000 block of Albemarle Road. The second happened Nov. 17 at the Smoothie King o...

    More >>

    Police have arrested a man accused of robbing several businesses in the Charlotte area. Lucas Hawkinson was arrested at his place of employment and charged with seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officials say additional charges may be forthcoming. Hawkinson is accused of going on a robbing spree. One of the robberies happened Nov. 15 at the China Fun restaurant in the 9000 block of Albemarle Road. The second happened Nov. 17 at the Smoothie King o...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly