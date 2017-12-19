Worker dies after being injured in industrial accident in Monroe

One person was found dead in a fire in Rowan County Tuesday evening. The fire occurred around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Concordia Church Road. Officials say smoke was showing on arrival by order. The identity of the victim has not been released.More >>
One person was found dead in a fire in Rowan County Tuesday evening. The fire occurred around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Concordia Church Road. Officials say smoke was showing on arrival by order. The identity of the victim has not been released.More >>
Monday, Governor Henry McMaster announced two executive orders meant to fight the opioid crisis in South Carolina. One order, creates an Opioid Emergency Task Force made up of public and private entities. The task force had its first meeting on Tuesday, and is expected to meet once a month for the first sixth months of its operation.More >>
Monday, Governor Henry McMaster announced two executive orders meant to fight the opioid crisis in South Carolina. One order, creates an Opioid Emergency Task Force made up of public and private entities.More >>
Police have arrested a man accused of robbing several businesses in the Charlotte area. Lucas Hawkinson was arrested at his place of employment and charged with seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officials say additional charges may be forthcoming. Hawkinson is accused of going on a robbing spree. One of the robberies happened Nov. 15 at the China Fun restaurant in the 9000 block of Albemarle Road. The second happened Nov. 17 at the Smoothie King o...More >>
Police have arrested a man accused of robbing several businesses in the Charlotte area. Lucas Hawkinson was arrested at his place of employment and charged with seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officials say additional charges may be forthcoming. Hawkinson is accused of going on a robbing spree. One of the robberies happened Nov. 15 at the China Fun restaurant in the 9000 block of Albemarle Road. The second happened Nov. 17 at the Smoothie King o...More >>
A worker died from injuries suffered during a work related incident in Monroe Tuesday afternoon. Officials responded to an industrial accident at Charlotte Pipe & Foundry located in the 4200 block of Old Charlotte Highway in Monroe.More >>
A worker died from injuries suffered during a work related incident in Monroe Tuesday afternoon. Officials responded to an industrial accident at Charlotte Pipe & Foundry located in the 4200 block of Old Charlotte Highway in Monroe.More >>
NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension, citing a violation of safety-related playing rules.More >>
NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension, citing a violation of safety-related playing rules.More >>