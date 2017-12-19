Worker dies after being injured in industrial accident in Monroe

A worker died from injuries suffered during a work-related incident in Monroe Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say they responded to an industrial accident at Charlotte Pipe & Foundry located in the 4200 block of Old Charlotte Highway in Monroe. The worker fell into a hole that was "being dug to pour footers for a new fall protection system" Charlotte Pipe officials said.

The worker, who Charlotte Pipe & Foundry identified as a contractor from Wiggins Construction, was seriously injured and transported to Carolinas Medical Center-Union where he was pronounced dead, reports stated.

"We're just worried, concerned about the family," said Brad Muller, Vice President of Marketing at Charlotte Pipe & Foundry.

Officials are continuing their investigation.

The victim's name has not been released.

No further information has been provided.

Inspection records from the United States Department of Labor show that 'serious' violations were found at the Charlotte Pipe & Foundry facility on South Clarkson Street in Charlotte in 2011. The violations pertained to'flammable and combustible liquids'.

Records also show that serious violations were found at the Charlotte Pipe & Foundry facility in Huntsville, Alabama back in 2012. The violations were for 'occupational noise exposure'.

"We have a good safety record, far below the industry average," said Muller when asked about the inspection records.

