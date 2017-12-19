Accused serial robber arrested, charged with seven counts of robbery

Police have arrested a man accused of robbing several businesses in the Charlotte area.

Lucas Hawkinson was arrested at his place of employment and charged with seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officials say additional charges may be forthcoming.

Hawkinson is accused of going on a robbing spree.

One of the robberies happened Nov. 15 at the China Fun restaurant in the 9000 block of Albemarle Road. The second happened Nov. 17 at the Smoothie King on the 3000 block of Prosperity Church Road.

In both instances, Hawkinson went into the businesses and robbed them at gunpoint, police say.

Police are asking anyone with regarding the robberies to contact police at 704-334-1600.

