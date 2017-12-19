Accused serial robber arrested, facing seven charges

A man has been arrested in connection with several robberies that occurred throughout the Charlotte area.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Lucas Hawkinson was arrested at his work place and charged with seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Hawkinson is accused of going on a robbing spree.

Police say the first robbery happened Nov. 15 at the China Fun restaurant in the 9000 block of Albemarle Road. The second robbery happened on Nov. 17 at the Smoothie King in the 3000 block of Prosperity Church Road.

In both instances, Hawkinson went into the businesses and robbed them at gunpoint, according to officers.

On Nov. 19, police say Hawkinson attempted to rob a Papa Murphy’s on Lancaster Highway. Police said the robbery was unsuccessful and Hawkinson reportedly fled from the scene.

Police say Hawkinson also reportedly attempted to rob a Dairy Queen on Prosperity Church Road on Nov. 20 at gunpoint. Officers say this robbery was also unsuccessful and he reportedly fled from the scene.

Officers say Hawkinson robbed a Starbucks in the 500 block of Providence Road near Cherokee Road on Nov. 28. Hawkinson was also charged in connection with armed robberies that occurred at Carriage Cleaners on Colony Road on Dec. 4 and a Subway restaurant on Park Road on Dec. 7.

Officials say additional charges may be forthcoming.

Police are asking anyone who has information regarding the robberies is asked to contact officers at 704-334-1600.

