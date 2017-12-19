Accused serial robber arrested, charged with seven counts of robbery

Police have arrested a man accused of robbing several businesses in the Charlotte area.

Lucas Hawkinson was arrested at his place of employment and charged with seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officials say additional charges may be forthcoming.

Hawkinson is accused of going on a robbing spree.

One of the robberies happened Nov. 15 at the China Fun restaurant in the 9000 block of Albemarle Road. The second happened Nov. 17 at the Smoothie King In the 3000 block of Prosperity Church Road.

In both instances, Hawkinson went into the businesses and robbed them at gunpoint, police say.

RELATED: CMPD trying to identify man in two armed robberies

On Nov. 19 a man who matched the same description as the robber in the previous robberies, attempted to rob a Papa Murphy’s on Lancaster Highway. Police said the robbery was unsuccessful and the man reportedly fled from the scene.

A man also attempted to rob a Dairy Queen on Prosperity Church Road Nov. 20 at gunpoint. Officers say this robbery was also unsuccessful and the man fled from the scene.

RELATED: Man believed to be involved in several armed robberies wanted

Police say the same man robbed a Starbucks in the 500 block of Providence Road near Cherokee Road Nov. 28.

RELATED: Police investigating armed robbery at Starbucks in south Charlotte

Police are asking anyone with regarding the robberies to contact police at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

