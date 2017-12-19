CMPD investigating reported animal abuse at Charlotte park

Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Animal Care and Control (AC&C) are asking for public's help with an investigation into possible animal abuse.

Police say AC&C began getting messages on social media on Monday about a post circulating on Facebook alleging animal abuse. The post was dated Saturday, December 16, 7:21 p.m.

The post is from someone who allegedly witnessed a man abusing a dog at a dog park off Pineville-Matthews Road in Charlotte, officials said.

Anyone with information about the person who posted the photos is asked to call CMPD Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

Additionally, if you have any information about the case, can identify the person in the photo, or you were a witness to this incident, you are also asked CMPD Crimestoppers.

