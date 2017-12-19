VIDEO: Flight attendant spreads cheer with 'In-flight beverage s - | WBTV Charlotte

VIDEO: Flight attendant spreads cheer with 'In-flight beverage service holiday song'

A sitll from the video posted on YouTube by Kim Putman. A sitll from the video posted on YouTube by Kim Putman.
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A flight attendant spread a little Christmas cheer on a flight from London to Charlotte Tuesday - with a slight in-flight twist.

Kim Putman is a flight attendant for American Airlines based in Charlotte. She said the "In-flight beverage service holiday song" - a rendition of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" - was a fun way to remind passengers to take their seats as the arrival service was being prepared.

Putman sang the song over the intercom to a round of applause. She then posted the video on YouTube.

Watch the video above!

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • One person found dead in fire in Rowan Co.

    One person found dead in fire in Rowan Co.

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 7:36 PM EST2017-12-20 00:36:25 GMT
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)

    One person was found dead in a fire in Rowan County Tuesday evening. The fire occurred around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Concordia Church Road.  Officials say smoke was showing on arrival by order.  The identity of the victim has not been released. 

    More >>

    One person was found dead in a fire in Rowan County Tuesday evening. The fire occurred around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Concordia Church Road.  Officials say smoke was showing on arrival by order.  The identity of the victim has not been released. 

    More >>

  • South Carolinians consider executive orders meant to fight opioid abuse

    South Carolinians consider executive orders meant to fight opioid abuse

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 7:34 PM EST2017-12-20 00:34:43 GMT
    (Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)

    Monday, Governor Henry McMaster announced two executive orders meant to fight the opioid crisis in South Carolina. One order, creates an Opioid Emergency Task Force made up of public and private entities. The task force had its first meeting on Tuesday, and is expected to meet once a month for the first sixth months of its operation.

    More >>

    Monday, Governor Henry McMaster announced two executive orders meant to fight the opioid crisis in South Carolina. One order, creates an Opioid Emergency Task Force made up of public and private entities. 

    More >>

  • Accused serial robber arrested, charged with seven counts of robbery

    Accused serial robber arrested, charged with seven counts of robbery

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 7:32 PM EST2017-12-20 00:32:39 GMT
    Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police DepartmentCharlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

    Police have arrested a man accused of robbing several businesses in the Charlotte area. Lucas Hawkinson was arrested at his place of employment and charged with seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officials say additional charges may be forthcoming. Hawkinson is accused of going on a robbing spree. One of the robberies happened Nov. 15 at the China Fun restaurant in the 9000 block of Albemarle Road. The second happened Nov. 17 at the Smoothie King o...

    More >>

    Police have arrested a man accused of robbing several businesses in the Charlotte area. Lucas Hawkinson was arrested at his place of employment and charged with seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officials say additional charges may be forthcoming. Hawkinson is accused of going on a robbing spree. One of the robberies happened Nov. 15 at the China Fun restaurant in the 9000 block of Albemarle Road. The second happened Nov. 17 at the Smoothie King o...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly