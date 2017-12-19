VIDEO: Flight attendant spreads cheer with 'In-flight beverage service holiday song'

A sitll from the video posted on YouTube by Kim Putman.

A flight attendant spread a little Christmas cheer on a flight from London to Charlotte Tuesday - with a slight in-flight twist.

Kim Putman is a flight attendant for American Airlines based in Charlotte. She said the "In-flight beverage service holiday song" - a rendition of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" - was a fun way to remind passengers to take their seats as the arrival service was being prepared.

Putman sang the song over the intercom to a round of applause. She then posted the video on YouTube.

Watch the video above!

