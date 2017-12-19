E-commerce is driving another new distribution center near Charlotte’s airport

American Airlines airplanes taxi along at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. (David T. Foster III | The Charlotte Observer)

A Florida-based company said Tuesday that it’s planning to build a new distribution center near Charlotte Douglas International Airport, meant largely to serve the growing e-commerce market.

McCraney Property Company said it has purchased a 54-acre tract near the intersection of Billy Graham Parkway and West Boulevard, less than a mile from the airport. The sale price was not immediately available, in part because of ongoing after-effects of the hacking attack on Mecklenburg County.

Called Airport South Business Park, the new development will total 610,700 square feet in five buildings. The development is being built on a speculative basis, meaning no tenants have been signed.

“The Charlotte region continues to be under-supplied for quality industrial product,” said Dave Williams, a Charlotte-based executive with McCraney Property Company.

Steven McCraney, the company’s CEO, said the development will focus on “last-mile” freight forwarding and “fulfillment” tenants, a term usually used for online retailers who need distribution centers to get their goods to market.

Foundry Commercial represented McCraney Property Company during the transaction.