Disabled man killed in house fire in Lenoir identified - | WBTV Charlotte

Disabled man killed in house fire in Lenoir identified

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
LENOIR, NC (WBTV) -

One person was killed in a house fire in Caldwell County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

The fire happened at 12:43 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Sunset Street in Lenoir. Firefighters said a disabled man inside the home was unable to escape.

The victim was identified as Kenneth Ray Owens.

Neighbors described Owens as blind. 

Firefighters say when they arrived on scene approximately 25 percent of the house was involved in fire. They were able to quickly gain control of the fire and it was extinguished shortly thereafter.

According to witnesses, neighbors tried breaking windows of the home to get Owens out, but the smoke was too thick.

“We were trying to find a way in to get him out,” said Frankie Hamilton

Investigators have not said how the fire may have started but are focused on a wood stove and a kerosene stove.

No further information has been released.

