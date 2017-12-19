Man killed in house fire in Lenoir identified

One person was killed in a house fire in Caldwell County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

The fire happened at 12:43 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Sunset Street in Lenoir. Firefighters said a disabled man inside the home was unable to escape.

The victim was identified as Kenneth Ray Owens.

Firefighters say when they arrived on scene approximately 25 percent of the house was involved in fire. They were able to quickly gain control of the fire and it was extinguished shortly thereafter.

According to witnesses, neighbors tried breaking windows of the home to get Owens out, but the smoke was too thick.

Investigators have not said how the fire may have started.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.