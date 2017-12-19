WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Happy Holidays

l“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

Hello… I’d like to introduce you to the current members of WBTV’s Editorial Board.

Through the year, we suggest, debate, and write editorials on any number of topics.

These range from questioning our local government and other community leaders…

to looking into the violence within our community…

to saluting our soldiers and first responders who make our community a better and safer place to live.

To be honest, the subjects we tackle are often quite serious.

There’s so much we all need to work on.

Our country, state, and city seems so divided right now.

But we look forward to this time of year.

The Holiday Season…a season of love, hope and reverence.

A time for giving…a time for setting aside our differences…

a time to share good food and laughter with family and friends.

OUR hope is that you will find love, peace, comfort, and joy this holiday season and throughout the new year.

From all of us at WBTV, “Happy Holidays!”

Tell us what YOU think. SpeakOut@wbtv.com.