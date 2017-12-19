Man accused of breaking into several homes, churches in Burke County

A man has been arrested in connection with multiple break-ins that happened in Burke County.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, deputies received several reports on Dec. 12 of breaks in that occurred at homes, churches and a business. Deputies collected evidence and identified 22-year-old Kenneth Tyler Lane Childers as the suspect.

The sheriff's office received an anonymous tip regarding Childers' whereabouts and he was taken into custody on Saturday.

He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday. He received a $7,500 secured bond.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.

