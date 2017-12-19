Molly's Kids: Meet Steele Robinson

Dawn Robinson brought three of her four children to a book signing in Hickory earlier this month. She said casually while there, “I couldn’t bring my fourth baby, but he is a miracle!”

I was in a mode of being busy and people and surrounded and didn’t really question what she meant. I am embarrassed now to say I didn’t. She emailed last week explaining more.

“My baby Steele was born at 29-weeks,” she wrote from her home in Newton. “He weighed just two pounds. During my pregnancy I suffered from HELLP syndrome, a serious complication of high blood pressure. If Steele HADN’T been born as early as he was, I wouldn’t have survived.”

Being born that early brings about lots of complications. Dawn says Steele - who is now two - suffers from many of them. He has cerebral palsy, brain damage, difficulty breathing, is nearly blind and, Dawn says, suffers seizures at any given time. He also only eats through a feeding tube.

“Even still,” Dawn says, “he remains a happy little guy. He's been through a lot but he's still happy."

Wanted to post this to acknowledge what a rockstar Dawn is for raising her four children, one being a major fighter, and to welcome Steele to #MollysKids.

Next time we meet I’ll open my ears a little wider, Dawn, and hear more about your son while we’re talking in person.

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it's written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**