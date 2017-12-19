Man wanted for questioning in Chester County homicide - | WBTV Charlotte

Man wanted for questioning in Chester County homicide

Credit: Chester County Sheriff's Office Credit: Chester County Sheriff's Office
GREAT FALLS, SC (WBTV) -

Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with a Chester County homicide 

According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, the homicide reportedly occurred on Nov. 27 around 6:40 a.m. on Circle Drive in Great Falls. 

No other details were released. 

If you have any information about the homicide or the whereabouts of the pictured man, you're asked to call deputies at 803-385-5433. Deputies say you can stay anonymous. 

