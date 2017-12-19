Man wanted for questioning in Chester County homicide

Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with a Chester County homicide

According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, the homicide reportedly occurred on Nov. 27 around 6:40 a.m. on Circle Drive in Great Falls.

Chester Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for your help solving a November 27th homicide in Great Falls. Details below. pic.twitter.com/oyrR0DiMkE — Kristi O'Connor WBTV (@KristiOConnor_) December 19, 2017

No other details were released.

If you have any information about the homicide or the whereabouts of the pictured man, you're asked to call deputies at 803-385-5433. Deputies say you can stay anonymous.

