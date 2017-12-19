71-year-old killed in York County wreck ID'd

A 71-year-old who was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in York County Sunday night has been identified.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck happened just after 9 p.m. on Regent Parkway, which is located near Fort Mill. Troopers say a driver was traveling north on the highway before reportedly running off the road and striking a bridge abutment.

According to the York County Coroner's Office, Rocco Visalli, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died on scene.

PREVIOUS: 71-year-old killed in York County wreck

It is unclear whether alcohol or speed were factors in this wreck.

Charges are pending, according to troopers. The coroner's office says autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

