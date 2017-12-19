Man reportedly struck, dragged 50 feet by pick-up truck in Rock - | WBTV Charlotte

Man reportedly struck, dragged 50 feet by pick-up truck in Rock Hill

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -

A woman called police when she found a man lying in the middle of the road bleeding from his mouth and head.

According to Rock Hill Police reports, it happened at 8:54 p.m. on Monday at 1014 Carolina Avenue Extension.

When officers arrived they say the victim told them he was hurting all over, bleeding from his mouth and head. His shoes were on opposite sides of the street and three of his teeth were knocked out.

Witnesses told police they saw a blue pick-up truck with no muffler driving down the road, then they heard a loud ‘boom’. A witness said the truck slowed down, then drove off. The victim rolled on top of the hood of the truck and was dragged about 50 feet.

