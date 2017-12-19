Man reportedly struck, dragged 50 feet by pick-up truck in Rock Hill

Police have arrested a man accused of robbing several businesses in the Charlotte area. Lucas Hawkinson was arrested at his place of employment and charged with seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officials say additional charges may be forthcoming. Hawkinson is accused of going on a robbing spree. One of the robberies happened Nov. 15 at the China Fun restaurant in the 9000 block of Albemarle Road. The second happened Nov. 17 at the Smoothie King o...More >>
Police have arrested a man accused of robbing several businesses in the Charlotte area. Lucas Hawkinson was arrested at his place of employment and charged with seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officials say additional charges may be forthcoming. Hawkinson is accused of going on a robbing spree. One of the robberies happened Nov. 15 at the China Fun restaurant in the 9000 block of Albemarle Road. The second happened Nov. 17 at the Smoothie King o...More >>
Monday, Governor Henry McMaster announced two executive orders meant to fight the opioid crisis in South Carolina. One order, creates an Opioid Emergency Task Force made up of public and private entities. The task force had its first meeting on Tuesday, and is expected to meet once a month for the first sixth months of its operation.More >>
Monday, Governor Henry McMaster announced two executive orders meant to fight the opioid crisis in South Carolina. One order, creates an Opioid Emergency Task Force made up of public and private entities.More >>
The post is from someone who allegedly witnessed a man abusing a dog at a dog park off Pineville-Matthews Road in Charlotte, officials said.More >>
The post is from someone who allegedly witnessed a man abusing a dog at a dog park off Pineville-Matthews Road in Charlotte, officials said.More >>
She said the "In-flight beverage service holiday song" - a rendition of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" - was a fun way to remind passengers to take their seats as the arrival service was being prepared.?More >>
She said the "In-flight beverage service holiday song" - a rendition of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" - was a fun way to remind passengers to take their seats as the arrival service was being prepared.?More >>
The fire happened around 2 p.m. at a home on the 200 block of Sunset Street in Lenoir.More >>
The fire happened around 2 p.m. at a home on the 200 block of Sunset Street in Lenoir.More >>