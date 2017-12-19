Rock Hill police officer, several firefighters arrest woman reportedly overdosing on meth

A police officer with the Rock Hill Police Department and several firefighters were needed to arrest a woman who was thought to be overdosing on methamphetamine Monday.

Rock Hill police say they responded to an overdose call on Gilmore Road just after 6 p.m. According to a police report, an officer approached Megan Moon, who was reportedly talking in gibberish.

The police report states that the officer allegedly asked Moon to go to the street so they could get her help from EMS. The officer said Moon then repeatedly refused help and continued to talk in gibberish. The officer then told Moon he would have to arrest her if she did not cooperate, the police report states.

When the officer attempted to arrest Moon for public disorderly conduct, the report says she "fiercely resisted." The officer allegedly took Moon to the ground and placed her in an arm bar but she was able to get back up, the police report states.

The officer then reportedly ended up tasing Moon three times. The report says Moon fell but continued to fight back for a lengthy period.

The officer was able to arrest Moon with the help of several firefighters on scene. Moon faces public disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges.

