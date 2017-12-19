Lockdown lifted at elementary school in Concord following search - | WBTV Charlotte

Lockdown lifted at elementary school in Concord following search for fugitive

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) -

Carl A. Furr Elementary School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning as police searched for a wanted person in the area. 

Concord police say they were helping Charlotte police search for the fugitive near Clover Road, where the school is located. 

The lockdown was lifted around 11 a.m. and police say the school is secure. 

The name of the wanted person was not released. 

Police don't believe the person being sought is still in the Clover Road area.

