Lockdown lifted at elementary school in Concord following search for fugitive

Carl A. Furr Elementary School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning as police searched for a wanted person in the area.

Concord police say they were helping Charlotte police search for the fugitive near Clover Road, where the school is located.

The lockdown was lifted around 11 a.m. and police say the school is secure.

We have information to believe that the wanted person @CMPD was looking for is not in the area or in the City of Concord at this time. Carl Furr Elementary School is no longer on lock down at this time. /kee https://t.co/ole2KOw1Wd — Concord PD (@ConcordNCPolice) December 19, 2017

The name of the wanted person was not released.

Police don't believe the person being sought is still in the Clover Road area.

