Shots fired into homes, vehicles in Union County after reports of gunfire

No one was hurt when several homes and vehicles were hit by gunfire in Union County Monday night.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports about the gunfire shortly before 9 p.m. Deputies say at least four homes and several vehicles on Griffith Road, which is located near Monroe, were struck by bullets.

Witnesses told deputies that a dark colored pickup truck may be involved in the shooting.

If you have any information or know the alleged shooters, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

