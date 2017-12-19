Tree stops woman's van from plunging into Catawba river

A 19-year-old was injured when the minivan she was in plunged down a hill in Morganton Tuesday morning, nearly going into the Catawba river.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Sanford Drive near the post office in Morganton. Police say the woman lost control, drove down a hill and struck a tree. The tree stopped the woman's vehicle from flipping into the Catawba River, according to police.

#breaking 19 yr old woman lucky to be alive after her minivan plunges down steep hill in Morganton..police say hitting a tree kept vehicle from flipping into Catawba River pic.twitter.com/rtwIpaBaSJ — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) December 19, 2017

Witnesses said the woman swerved before driving down the hillside.

The woman told police that her brakes had stopped working prior to the wreck. Police say the woman received minor injuries in the wreck.

The road is open, police say.

