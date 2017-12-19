AG Sessions announces new Charlotte Violent Crime Task Force

Jeff Sessions testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CHARLOTTE, NC (Mark Price/The Charlotte Observer/ WBTV) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions made an announcement in Charlotte Tuesday on the Trump administration’s strategies to fight violent crime.

The announcement, made 10 a.m., focused on reversing the recent trend of violent crime increase in the country. Sessions announced a new Charlotte task force that will bring officers together in combating violent crime.

The announcement comes just months after federal officials conducted the state’s largest ever crackdown on violent street gangs, an effort that is in line with Sessions’ priorities.

The crackdown included arrests in Charlotte and four states, with a focus on members of the United Blood Nation. More than 80 were arrested and charged with a vast conspiracy of murders, assaults and other violent crimes. All were believed to be part of a UBN wing known as “Nine Trey Gangsters.”

"We will be with you from the federal side all the way," Sessions said of the new task force.

"You can make a difference when you target the most violent criminals and take them off our streets," Sessions said.

Sessions said the removal of the gang members will make neighborhoods safer and reduce violent crime. Sessions worries that if we don't act now, the nation could see decades of crime progress reversed.

A sweeping 162-page indictment outlined the criminal network, connecting a web of seemingly unrelated crimes across the Charlotte region that go back at least to 2010. The crimes include multiple murders, racketeering, firearms trafficking, robbery and bank fraud. Gang members are tied to at least six killings and multiple shootings.

DOCUMENT: Read the full indictment against the alleged gang members

In North Carolina, the reach of the gang extends from small cities such as Concord and Shelby to the college mecca of Chapel Hill. UBN remains a powerful force in many of the state prisons. In one example from 2016, UBN members smuggled cellphones, narcotics, marijuana and razor blades into the Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City, authorities say.