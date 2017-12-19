Crash shuts down road in uptown Charlotte

A crash shut down a road in uptown Charlotte for some time Tuesday morning.

The wreck occurred at West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Mint Street. Officials on scene said a driver struck a parked vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

The driver reportedly passed DWI tests, officials said.

It is unclear what caused the wreck. No other details were released.

The road has since reopened.

