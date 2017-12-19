No one hurt in west Charlotte house fire

A fire broke out at a home in west Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The fire sparked at a home in the 1300 block of Bethel Road, just off of West Boulevard, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Fire officials tweeted about the fire around 10:30 a.m.

Working fire 1355 Bethel Rd; Station 2 area — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 19, 2017

Crews said it took 27 firefighters to control the blaze within seven minutes. No one was hurt in the fire.

Update structure fire 1355 Bethel Rd; 27 firefighters controlled incident in 7 mins; no injuries reported; under investigation; 7:45 am — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 19, 2017

Firefighters said two people were inside the home when the fire started. It is unclear on what may have started the fire.

