No one hurt in west Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A fire broke out at a home in west Charlotte Tuesday morning. 

The fire sparked at a home in the 1300 block of Bethel Road, just off of West Boulevard, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. 

Fire officials tweeted about the fire around 10:30 a.m.

Crews said it took 27 firefighters to control the blaze within seven minutes. No one was hurt in the fire. 

Firefighters said two people were inside the home when the fire started. It is unclear on what may have started the fire.

