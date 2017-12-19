No one hurt in west Charlotte house fire

Officials on scene said the wreck occurred on Sanford Drive. The woman reportedly struck a tree down the hill which stopped her vehicle from flipping into the Catawba River, according to police.More >>
Concord and Charlotte police searched for the wanted person near Clover Road, where the school is located.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Charlotte Tuesday to make an announcement on the Trump administration’s strategies to fight violent crime.More >>
According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports about the gunfire shortly before 9 p.m. Deputies say at least four homes and several vehicles on Griffith Road, which is located near Monroe, were struck by bullets.More >>
The wreck happened around 7:30 p.m. on Little Rock Road near I-85.More >>
