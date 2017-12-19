BLOG: Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Charlotte area, 'unseasonably' warm day

Unseasonably Warm Tuesday

Get ready! We've got all kinds of weather for the week before Christmas.

First, we have a big warm up for Tuesday. Afternoon readings will reach close to 70 degrees as we pull the wind out of the southwest ahead of the next low pressure system and front. Rain won't be an issue Tuesday, but it certainly will on Wednesday. That's why a First Alert Day has been issued for the midweek period.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the Charlotte area until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. You should use caution early on as there may be poor visibility in some neighborhoods.

Rain will arrive for many of us as early during the Wednesday morning commute, so be ready for a wet start, and the rest of the day will be wet at least off and on. The rain could be heavy at times too. We could pick up one to two inches of rain by the time all is said and done and there may even be a few rumbles of thunder heard in southern sections.

Thursday will be dry again and temperatures will be seasonably chilly with afternoon readings only about 50 degrees. We warm to the upper 50s on Friday as a few showers start to creep this way.

Rain chances go up on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 60s. By Christmas Eve, there is a 40 percent chance of showers and highs will be on the mild side, close to 60 degrees. Christmas Day could start out wet, but not white this time. We will be in the mid 40s on Christmas morning and the mid 50s in the afternoon. Much colder air rushes in Christmas night as low temperatures tumble into the 20s.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

