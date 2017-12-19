Person injured in southwest Charlotte shooting

One person was injured in a shooting in southwest Charlotte Monday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Arrowood Road. Police said the victim has a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

The shooter and victim reportedly know each other, police say.

No arrests have been made.

