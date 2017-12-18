CMPD: Charlotte man wanted on multiple charges

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for a man wanted on multiple charges.

Devine Monyale Logan is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, discharge weapon in occupied dwelling, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Logan was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

Police say Logan cut off his electronic monitoring device Dec. 18 and was last known to be in the 7600 block of Idlewild Road.

Anyone with information on Logan's whereabouts are asked to contact police at 704-432-8888.

