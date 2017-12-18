Molly's Kids: 5-month-old in York County starting chemo for his new cancer diagnosis

Tristan Blanton's mom wrote the day her son was diagnosed with neuroblastoma earlier this month. You might remember the post. Just got a new update on this 5-month-old York County boy suddenly dealing with cancer.

He started chemotherapy two days after we featured him (read here). Also, mom Jenna says test results came back and show the tumor on Tristan's left lung is growing between his backbone. After the first round of chemo wraps, he'll be able to do the second round from home. The goal is to shrink the tumor so doctors can then surgically remove it.

"Home. It never sounds sweeter than when you hear that word from a hospital," Jenna said.

In what sounds like great news, Jenna said the doctors do seem confident they caught Tristan's cancer in time, and don't seem too concerned about its size.

"He has a long road ahead so we will continue to lift him up and pray the chemo works, so we can surgically operate," she said.

She also started a Facebook group page, Tristan Strong. (It's not letting me tag them for some reason, but I've seen the page and know it's an updated site.)

Though this new picture doesn't really show it... Jenna says the picture of Tristan in his Santa hat from the original post, shows his happy spirit.

Just a quick update on this sweet, sweet little boy.

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it's written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**