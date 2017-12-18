Unionville fire chief accused of taking indecent liberties with young child

A volunteer fire department chief in Union County was arrested Monday and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child.

Billy Wilson Canupp III, 51, turned himself in at the Union County Sheriff's Office and was charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child. Canupp is the fire chief at Unionville Volunteer Fire Department.

The board of Unionville Fire Department released a statement Monday stating they learned of the allegations against Canupp on Nov. 27 and called an emergency meeting that evening. The board placed Canupp on suspension following the allegations, "relieving him of his duties until the matte could be investigated."

The board said they were made aware of the charges late Monday afternoon and will likely "call another meeting to review Canupps' status with the department in the next few days."

Investigators have not released many details, but said the charges "involve allegations of inappropriate contact with a preadolescent child."

The Sheriff’s Office said the department began the investigation "several weeks ago" and are still pursuing leads in the case. Officials say the alleged inappropriate contact happened several years ago.

No further information has been released.

