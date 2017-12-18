Police: Drunk driver 'drags' trooper, goes airborne in deadly west Charlotte crash

A woman was killed and two others were seriously injured in a crash in west Charlotte Monday evening.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the deadly wreck occurred just before 7 p.m. on Little Rock Road at Interstate 85. Police say 30-year-old Adelbert Kevin Redo was reportedly driving northbound on I-85 in a 2009 Lexus LS460 when a trooper tried to pull him over for speeding.

During the traffic stop, Redo allegedly resisted arrest and tried to flee from the scene in the Lexus, officers said. Police said Redo drove from the traffic stop and reportedly dragged the trooper who was trying to arrest him. Redo then allegedly sped away from the scene heading northbound on I-85, according to police.

Police said Redo then took the Little Rock Road exit while "driving at a high rate of speed." Redo then reportedly lost control of his vehicle and drove off the road, CMPD said.

The suspect went "airborne across the southbound lanes of Little Rock Road," according to police. Officers say when Redo's vehicle landed, it reportedly struck two vehicles who were both stopped at the turn signal for southbound I-85.

Police say Redo's vehicle also struck a Chrysler Town and Country Van, which was driven by 45-year-old Teresa Villanueva Ortuno. Ortuno was reportedly driving northbound on Little Rock Road when the incident occurred.

Redo then allegedly fled from his vehicle on foot. Police said an off duty North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper witnessed the crash and started chasing Redo on foot. The suspect was then caught several blocks away from the wreck, officers say.

CMPD said Redo was reportedly impaired when the wreck occurred. He was charged with second-degree murder, felony hit-and-run, two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, driving while impaired and reckless driving.

MEDIC was transporting Ortuno to Carolinas Medical Center-Main when she died during transit, police say. Officers say two other people, who were both passengers in Ortuno's vehicle, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The passengers of the other two vehicles that were struck during the incident were not injured, including an 8-year-old.

