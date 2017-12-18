Former NFL Walter Payton Man of Year Davis suspended 2 games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The NFL has suspended Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis for two games following his helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

The decision was announced Monday.

Adams left Sunday's game in the third quarter with a concussion after being blindsided by Davis following a Carolina interception. Davis was penalized 15 yards, but not ejected.

Davis, the 2015 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year, was visibly upset on the sideline after the play.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera expressed concern earlier Monday that Davis might be suspended, but said he didn't believe the hit was intentional.

Davis can return to the Panthers roster on Jan. 1 should the team qualify for the postseason. Carolina (10-4) can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday with a win against Tampa Bay (4-9).

