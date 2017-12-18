Copy-Panthers name Tina Becker COO, she now runs daily operation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Panthers have announced Tina Becker has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer with full control of the day-to-day management of the organization.

The move comes after the NFL launched an investigation into alleged sexual and racist misconduct by longtime owner Jerry Richardson. The 81-year-old is stepping from the daily operation and will focus on the pending sale of the franchise.

Team president Danny Morrison had resigned earlier in the year, and there was no COO before, or after, his resignation.

Becker has served in a variety of roles during her career with the Panthers, including directing the organization's business and administrative priorities, as well as dealing with league affairs.

Becker said in a release Monday that "these have been some of the most difficult days of my 19 years with the Panthers, but I am lifted up by the strong resolve and the commitment our employees have shown to this organization."

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.