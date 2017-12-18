Man charged in sex crime involving underage victim

A man has been charged with a sex crime involving an alleged victim who is underage, according to the Rowan County Detention Center.

Michael Allen Morris, 27, was arrested on Monday, charged with taking indecent liberties with a child.

Morris was arrested by deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office in the 600 block of Harrell Street.

Bond was set at $15,000.

Morris is scheduled to be in court on the charge on Wednesday.

No further details of the case were released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.