SLED, Lancaster PD investigating death of 3-year-old girl

Law enforcement officials in Lancaster are investigating the death of a 3-year-old who died Monday.

Lancaster police said the girl was found at her home just after 12 p.m. "lying on her back in the living room unresponsive." According to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, the young girl was then taken to Springs Memorial Hospital where she died just before 1:30 p.m.

The coroner said their office, along with Lancaster City Police Department and State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), were investigating the child's death.

No details have been made public about how the 3-year-old may have died or whether any charges are expected to be filed.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

No further information has been released.

