Iredell Co. man charged with indecent liberties with minor

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

An Iredell County man was arrested Monday and charged with indecent liberties with a minor.

Rockingham County deputies charged Thomas Jeffery Wilson with felonious indecent liberties with a minor. Wilson was also charged with two counts of salutatory sex offensive with a child by an adult by Iredell County Sheriff's Office. 

Wilson is currently in the Rockingham County jail with a $1,150,000 secured bond. 

