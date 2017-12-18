Iredell Co. man charged with indecent liberties with minor

An Iredell County man was arrested Monday and charged with indecent liberties with a minor.

Rockingham County deputies charged Thomas Jeffery Wilson with felonious indecent liberties with a minor. Wilson was also charged with two counts of salutatory sex offensive with a child by an adult by Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

Wilson is currently in the Rockingham County jail with a $1,150,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.