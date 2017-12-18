Mecklenburg Co. provides updates for customers after hack

After the recent hack on Mecklenburg County computer systems, the county announced Monday updates on their efforts to assist customers as they work towards recovering their systems.

The county stated that most of their systems are still not available to customers as of Monday Dec. 18., however the staff has been maintaining and updating inspections results, permit information, and other data from paper processes that were completed during the outage.

The county experienced a county-wide computer system outage Dec. 5. Officials told reporters that at least 30 servers were being held for ransom.

RELATED: Meck Co officials will not pay hackers ransom for servers being held

Workers are continuing to perform electronic plan reviews for projects that were already in the system before the outage began. They have also begun to to issue a limited number of permits electronically and are transitioning some of those permits into regular permits.

Customers, at this time, can't log into their accounts to download their documents yet. The county urges those who need a copy to to make arrangements to pick one up.

The county advises customers against attempting to log into any applications due to a risk of losing work.

Residential and commercial inspections are being scheduled and managed manually. Inspectors can be contacted by phone during business hours for any questions.

If you are facing an urgent situation, such as the need to have an inspection to restore power in your home or closing on a home purchase, you are advised to contact your inspector or the manager listed at the bottom of your permit.

All general questions can be resolved at 980-314-CODE.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.