Panthers' Thomas Davis gets two-game suspension reduced to one game

Carolina Panthers Linebacker Thomas Davis will be suspended for one game instead of the originally reported two games without pay for his hit on Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Davante Adams Sunday, the National Football League reported Tuesday.

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the two-game suspension on Monday, citing a violation of safety-related playing rules. On Tuesday, officials said Davis' suspension was reduced to one game after his appeal.

"Davis will still be forced to sit out Sunday's visit from Tampa Bay, but because his suspension was reduced, he'll be able to return for next week's regular season finale in Atlanta," the Panthers reported Tuesday.

In his letter on Monday, Runyan noted that Davis violated Rule 12, Section 2, Article 7 (b) (1), "which prohibits unnecessary contact against a player who is in a defenseless posture by 'forcibly hitting the defenseless player's head or neck area with the helmet, facemask, forearm or shoulder, even if the initial contact is lower than the player's neck,'" the NFL says.

Runyan wrote, "During an interception return, you took a path toward your opponent who was pursuing the play and delivered a violent and unnecessary blindside block to his head and neck area. You have been previously fined for violations of safety-related rules. Your actions yesterday warrant an escalation of discipline, not only because they were flagrant, but also because of your status as a repeat offender."

