Panthers' Thomas Davis gets two-game suspension reduced to one game

The fatal shooting happened on Saturday. Police say Elmerkabaoui was working alone when he was killed "in cold blood" in what appears to be a robbery attempt.More >>
A worker died from injuries suffered during a work related incident in Monroe Tuesday afternoon. Officials responded to an industrial accident at Charlotte Pipe & Foundry located in the 4200 block of Old Charlotte Highway in Monroe.More >>
Police have arrested a man accused of robbing several businesses in the Charlotte area. Lucas Hawkinson was arrested at his place of employment and charged with seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officials say additional charges may be forthcoming. Hawkinson is accused of going on a robbing spree. One of the robberies happened Nov. 15 at the China Fun restaurant in the 9000 block of Albemarle Road. The second happened Nov. 17 at the Smoothie King o...More >>
It’s an annual tradition in Charlotte. The Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton travels the area the week before Christmas to spread some serious holiday cheer.More >>
A robber is wanted after attempting to rob a business in Gaston County Tuesday night. Officials say the robber entered the Bojangles located on New Hope Road and I-85 and attempted to rob the business.More >>
