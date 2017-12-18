Oreo package full of heroin earns Locust man at least 11 years in prison

An Oreo cookie package full of heroin has earned a Locust man at least eleven years in prison.

Joey Ray Butler was convicted in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court last week of two counts of felony trafficking in opium/heroin by possession and transportation, according to a press release from the Rowan County District Attorney's Office.

Judge Mark Klass sentenced Butler to two consecutive sentences of a minimum of 70 months to a maximum of 93 months in prison, and ordered a fine of $50,000 in each case.

During the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office followed Butler who purchased approximately 39 grams of heroin in exchange for $2,900.00. When detectives initiated a traffic stop, the defendant threw out an Oreo cookie package. The package was recovered and contained the heroin which was confirmed by the NC State Crime Lab.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook thanked Assistant District Attorney Tim Gould and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in seeing that Butler was brought to justice.

Butler also has an extensive criminal history for narcotics related offenses. In 2000, Butler was convicted in Cabarrus County Superior Court of obtaining controlled substances by fraud/forgery. In 2006 in Rowan County Superior Court, he was convicted of felony possession of a schedule I drug. In 2008 in Rowan County Superior Court, Butler was convicted of possessing heroin.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.