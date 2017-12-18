Sixteen tons of asphalt spills on Highway 321 in Caldwell County

Sixteen tons of asphalt spilled onto Highway 321 in Caldwell County when a truck overturned Monday afternoon, closing the roadway for a time.

According to the Boone Police Department, the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 321 were blocked near the 4220 block of Blowing Rock Road in Lenoir for over an hour. Police say traffic was rerouted to Waterfalls Road.

We've rec'd info that both 321 S and N lanes are blocked near the Mountain Stop store at 4220 Blowing Rock Rd in Lenoir. Traffic is being rerouted onto Waterfalls Rd, however be aware it is a small, narrow road. — Boone NC Police Dept (@boonepolice) December 18, 2017

The driver told troopers his brakes failed while coming down the mountain, causing him to lose control and flip.

Police have not said when the highway is expected to reopen.

The driver went to the hospital with an injured leg.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.