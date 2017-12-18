One injured in east Charlotte shooting

One person was injured in a shooting in east Charlotte Monday afternoon.

According to MEDIC, the shooting happened on Eaves Lane. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the victim had non life-threatening injuries. MEDIC said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

No one has been arrested in connection with this shooting, police say.

It is unclear whether the shooter and the victim know each other.

