Salisbury Symphony and Salisbury Symphony Chorale to present excerpts from Messiah

The Salisbury Symphony and the Salisbury Symphony Chorale presents their first holiday concert of Christmas excerpts from Handel’s ever-popular Messiah.

The concert will take place on Tuesday December 19 at 6.30pm at First Presbyterian Church (308 W Fisher Street).

This concert is part of the inaugural season for the newly-formed 40 member-strong Salisbury Symphony Chorale, which has already earned a reputation as a leading choral society in the region following their highly acclaimed concert with St. John’s Lutheran Church as part of the celebration of the Reformation’s 500th anniversary.

Soloists for the Messiah are University of North Carolina School of the Arts-trained soprano Anyée Farrar, alto Alden Pridgen, tenor Logan Weber, and bass Eric Powell.

Music Director David Hagy will conduct this concert, which also features an 18-piece orchestra.

MESSIAH features some of the most recognizable hits in the classical canon, including the soprano arias "Rejoice," and "How Beautiful Are the Feet," the alto's "O Thou That Tellest Good Tidings to Zion" and "He Shall Feed His Flock," the tenor recitative "Comfort Ye" and aria "Ev'ry Valley," the bass' "The Trumpet Shall Sound," and the Chorus'And the Glory of the Lord," "For Unto Us a Child Is Born," and, of course, the famous "Hallelujah” chorus.

Tickets for the Messiah are $15 for adults and $5 for ages 18 and below. Children under 10 years old get free admission. Seating is general admission. Tickets can be purchased online at www.salisburysymphony.org, or over the phone at 704 216 1513.