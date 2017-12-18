First Alert: Heavy rain expected Wednesday

Tuesday 4 p.m.

A First Alert Day is in place for Wednesday due to the possibility of heavy rain.

The rain will begin to move in tonight and should affect the morning commute for many of us. There could also be dense fog in some spots to add to the problems. The good news is that low temperatures will only fall to the low 50s so frozen precipitation won’t be an issue.

Rain will fall much of the day and could even be heavy at times as a low-pressure system swings by to our south. We could potentially pick up 1-2” of rain by the time all is said and done. As of now, flash flooding shouldn’t be an issue because it has been so dry. However, if we get persistent rain over the same spots, problems could arise. We will keep an eye on that.

By late afternoon to early evening, the rain should begin to taper off and we should dry out for the night. Highs will reach the upper 50s so it won’t be quite as warm as today’s low 70s.

Monday, 6 a.m.

Milder Days Ahead

Wet Wednesday

Unsettled Late Week

The new workweek will start with milder air moving back into the Carolinas from the southwest. Cloud cover is fairly extensive Monday morning, but as moisture moves on and clouds thin out, the afternoon looks to be pretty pleasant with partial sunshine and readings in the lower 60s.

There could be a blanket of dense fog across the region Monday night as warm, moist air pushes our way, overnight lows only fall to about 40 degrees. As for Tuesday, it will be an unseasonably warm day under partly to mostly sunny skies. Afternoon readings will push 70 degrees across the Piedmont and Charlotte area. Big changes come our way midweek, as significant rain arrives Wednesday. Wednesday have been declared a First Alert Day, as the models are putting down a solid, soaking rain here, likely in the one to two inch range. The rain won't last that long and slightly cooler and drier air will replace the rain for the second half of the week.

That may change again next weekend as the winds will once again shift back to the south. That could bring more moisture back late in the week, so the mention of some showers Friday and Saturday have to be part of the forecast at this point.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

