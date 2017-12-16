Dog killed after attacking, injuring 6-year-old boy in northwest Charlotte

A 6-year-old boy was injured after he was attacked by a dog in northwest Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Anastasia Court.

The child was transported to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The boy was playing outside when the dog attacked him after breaking loose from its collar as it was being walked.

A neighbor shot and killed the dog to stop it from attacking the child. Animal Care and Control transported the dog to the shelter and it will be tested for rabies.

The dog's owner was identified, and Animal Care and Control said that there was no previous history with the dog. Citations will be issued.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.