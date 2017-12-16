Man shot, injured after alleged robbery in east Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Man shot, injured after alleged robbery in east Charlotte

A man was shot and injured following an alleged robbery in east Charlotte Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 3700 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

The man reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and no further information has been released.

